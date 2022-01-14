Waveney MP says he is not sure Boris Johnson can continue as PM
A Conservative MP said he was not sure Boris Johnson could continue as Prime Minister after losing public confidence.
Peter Aldous, who represents Waveney in Suffolk, said: "It's a very bad situation as it stands at the moment.
"When a Prime Minister has lost that public confidence you have to look for the best way forward."
Mr Johnson offered an apology for attending drinks in the Downing Street gardens during lockdown in 2020.
He said he thought it was a work event.
Mr Aldous said: "I say this with a very deep heart that I am not sure that the prime minister can actually continue.
He said Mr Johnson was "quite right" to apologise but feedback from his constituents had been "very, very negative".
"There is a view that those that set the rules should abide by them.
"They think it's very wrong that those in Downing Street have not abided by the same rules that they had set.
"Ten days ago I'd have said that the last thing we need is a change of leadership but when a prime minister has lost that public confidence you have to look for the best way forward and as matters stand I think that's what we'll have to do.
"I think we need to see what Sue Gray's report comes up with but if the situation does not change I would hope the PM resigns," he added.
