Two adults and child rescued from River Orwell estuary mud

Published
Image source, Geograph/Chris Holifield
Suffolk Fire Service said it was called to the River Orwell, near Orwell Country Park, on Thursday

Firefighters have rescued three people including a child stuck in mud on a river bank.

Suffolk Fire Service said it was called by HM Coastguard to the River Orwell, near Orwell Country Park on the outskirts of Ipswich, just after 17:00 GMT on Thursday.

It said it worked with the coastguard to bring the group to safety in just over an hour.

The three were transported to safety via a lifeboat, the fire service said.

