Covid: Matt Hancock contracts virus for second time
Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for Covid-19 after contracting the virus for a second time.
Mr Hancock said he had been self-isolating at home since Monday afternoon following the test result.
The West Suffolk MP first contracted the virus in April 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.
Mr Hancock resigned as health secretary in June for breaking social distancing guidelines by kissing a colleague.
He said on Twitter: "Yesterday afternoon I tested positive for coronavirus. I've been isolating at home since then.
"Thankfully I feel fine. Much better than last time and that's thanks to the vaccine. Get your booster now if you haven't already."