Ashbocking: Safety improvements to be made at 'lethal' crossroads
Safety improvements are to be made to a junction described as "lethal" for its risk of near-miss accidents.
Money has been secured for changes to the Gibraltar Crossroads, connecting the B1078 and B1077 at Ashbocking in Suffolk.
It will feature an extension of the 40mph speed limits nearby, as well as signs and warning lines.
The B1078 currently has a national speed limit at the crossroads.
Tony Fryatt, Conservative East Suffolk councillor for Carlford and Fynn Valley, described the portion of road as "lethal" for its risk of near-miss accidents and "never ever should have been left the way it is".
The Kesgrave, Rushmere St Andrew, Martlesham, Carlford and Fynn Valley Community Partnership committee of East Suffolk Council agreed to fund the final £2,500 needed for the £9,500 improvement plan.
The funding plans were unanimously approved, although it was not yet clear when the work will take place, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
