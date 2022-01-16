Museum of East Anglian Life to become National Museum of Food
By Alex Pope
BBC News, East
- Published
A museum that celebrates the East of England is to become an attraction devoted to our relationship with food.
The Museum of East Anglian Life, in Stowmarket, Suffolk, will be renamed the National Museum of Food in March.
Over the next decade, it will develop into a centre looking at everything from food production and farming - to opportunities for young chefs.
Director Jenny Cousins said it wants to "trace where we've come from, to where we might want to be."
The museum was established in 1967 and is set over 75 acres, including 17 historic buildings.
It contains more than 40,000 objects, including utensils and agricultural machinery - "once the items of East Anglian life".
Ms Cousins said: "The story of East Anglia is largely the story of food production and food-making and everything involved in that, because it's the breadbasket of England and therefore a lot of the stories and objects we have in our collection relate to food.
"It has shown how life has changed from the 'horse-drawn era' but wants to be relevant for people now."
It now needs "a hook" as "we need people to visit in order to stay afloat as a business and a charity, so we need a way of making people from out of the area come and visit and learn about our heritage", she added.
The new motto aims to be "grow, make, eat" with a bread trail opening in June, and the restoration of its watermill.
"It's taking the story from the crops that we're growing in the field, to the threshing machine that we've got in the collection and through the watermill, to the bread oven - to hopefully end up in a loaf of bread in the café," Ms Cousins said.
"There's nothing in the word museum which says it has to just be about history.
"It's about trying to reveal things to people and that can be about the present and things to do with the future.
"It would be exciting to be a centre which does trace where we've come from, but also looks ahead to where we might want to be."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk