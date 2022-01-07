Ipswich's Great East Run and Swim axed by organisers
Two popular sporting events that would normally attract thousands of participants will no longer go ahead.
The Great Run Company, which organises the Great East Run (GER) half-marathon in Ipswich, said the event was "no longer viable".
It said the John West Great East Swim, held at nearby at Alton Water, had also been axed due to "ongoing challenges with blue-green algae".
Those who had entered the swim, due to be held in June, will be refunded.
The company, which also organises events including the Great North Run on Tyneside, announced "with sadness" that the events would "not take part in 2022 or in the future".
On the 13.1-mile (21km) run, it said: "Over the past four years, we've worked incredibly hard with our partners to bring a first class half-marathon event to Suffolk.
"From the first firing of the start gun in 2017 to the last finisher crossing the line in 2019, we've enormously enjoyed delivering the Great East Run and seeing thousands achieve their goals and raise significant funds for charity.
"Unfortunately, following the Covid-enforced cancellations in 2020 and 2021, as well as ongoing operational challenges, it is no longer viable for us to stage the event."
The event saw thousands of participants run through Holywells Park, past Ipswich's waterfront, under the Orwell Bridge and finish at Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium.
Regarding the swim, organisers said they had tried to find ways to mitigate the blue-green algae problem and tried to look for alternative locations but "we haven't found a solution to the problem and we can't continue to operate without confidence the event will go ahead".
Runner Rick Phillips, from Kesgrave, said it was a "huge shame for the area, clubs and charities alike" that both events had been cancelled.
He said many people had benefitted from getting fit in order to run a half-marathon, and that the cancellation of the event had left "a huge hole in our calendar".
