Lowestoft beach huts allocation changed for disabled people
The allocation of 72 new beach huts for rent or sale has been altered following criticism it failed to meet disabled people's access requirements.
Work is already taking place on the £2.6m project to replace brick chalets along Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft.
The ground-level huts were meant to be for rent, while ones on an upper tier were for sale.
Following objections from Waveney Disability Forum, huts for sale and hire will now be on both levels.
The change accommodates people with physical disabilities or difficulties who may not be able to use the steps for the upper tier, East Suffolk Council said.
Craig Rivett, Conservative deputy leader at the council, said: "We are trying to be as accommodating as we can and this is where we feel we have got the best approach."
Thirty-six huts will be for sale and 36 for short-term hire, the council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Interest in sales has already been notable when the designs reached national attention, and I have already received inquiries as to how and when they can purchase a beach hut," Mr Rivett said.
"Not only do these beach huts provide an important attraction to the beach, they will also provide important capital and revenue receipts to begin to recover the significant costs already invested in the cliff stability."
Planning permission was secured in May and work started in September on the new huts, which gained national attention for their striking designs that divided opinion.
The huts are due to be completed by March, with work on a new disabled access beach platform due to begin in the spring and be completed in time for the First Light Festival in the summer.