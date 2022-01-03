New Wolsey Theatre: Ipswich panto cancelled due to cast Covid
All the remaining performances of a pantomime have been cancelled due to positive Covid tests within the cast.
The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich announced on Sunday that two performances of Jack and The Beanstalk could not take place due to sickness.
It later said the show, which opened on 25 November, was unable to finish its run, which was due to end on 8 January.
The theatre said while it was "disappointed" the "wellbeing of staff, cast and audiences is top priority".
A statement on the Suffolk theatre's website apologised for "any disappointment or inconvenience" that the cancellation caused and said it would be in touch with all ticket holders over the next few days with the options available. These include watching an on-demand version.
"While we're as disappointed as you are, the wellbeing of our staff, cast and audiences is our top priority," the statement said.
"We thank all of you for your understanding and support at this time.
"We're incredibly proud to have got this far in the run in such unprecedented times and to have shared our fantastic pantomime with you once again."
It added staff were working through all bookings manually and there was no need for customers to contact the theatre.
