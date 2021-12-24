Jimmy's Farm Ipswich: Seven rescue monkeys settle in to new home
- Published
Seven monkeys that were seized by customs officials have settled in their new home.
The Barbary Macaques arrived at Jimmy's Farm in Suffolk, a few weeks ago after Brexit and the pandemic delayed their arrival by a year.
The monkeys were rescued by the AAP Foundation which helps animals that have been smuggled from the wild for people to keep as pets.
Farm manager Stevie Sheppard said the group had "settled really well".
The farm, at Wherstead near Ipswich, is a working farm and visitor attraction owned by television presenter Jimmy Doherty, which he originally set up in 2002 to try to preserve the Essex pig breed.
It has since expanded to become a wildlife park featuring wallabies, capybara, tapir and lemur and many other species.
It is the second group of Barbary Macaques the farm has taken in, with the first group arriving "just before Brexit came into place", Mr Sheppard said.
"Once Brexit happened we weren't able to get the second group in the country," he said.
"Everything changed."
The group consists of five females and two males.
"One of the males was taken from the wild and raised as a pet for many years before he turned on his owner," Mr Sheppard said.
"We have been lucky to make a family out of these seven.
"They are showing all the natural behaviours we want them to."
Mr Sheppard said the new "family" would be a "really good breeding group" as they all come from different backgrounds.
"They are endangered in the wild so we are hoping we can breed them in the future," he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk