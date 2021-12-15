Banksy: Lowestoft sandcastle child recreated by local artist
A Banksy mural removed from the wall of a former shop has been recreated by a local artist who practised on the wall of his living room.
The work, of a child with a crowbar, appeared in August in Lowestoft, Suffolk and was removed last month.
Justin Peach, known as Greater Than, said he was asked to replace it by the building's owners.
He said he wanted to "get as close to Banksy" as possible but "put his own style on it".
The work, which originally depicted a child next to a sandcastle and lifted paving slab, first appeared on the side of a former electrical shop in London Road North.
It was one of 10 pieces created in Norfolk and Suffolk by the elusive street artist over the summer, a painting spree he later called his "Great British Spraycation" series.
The artwork, along with other murals near the railway station, on the beach and in a park in nearby Oulton Broad, drew crowds to the town.
It was removed from the wall in November with auctioneers saying it will go on sale in the US.
The artist, from Hopton in Norfolk, told the owners he could put a "version" of the Banksy up as he wanted "to give back to the community".
He said he used photos from the internet to try to get measurements right and it took about two weeks to make the stencils - which he used to practise with on his own living room wall.
The work was then recreated in about two hours on Tuesday night.
Greater Than said he "wants people to engage with art and have a conversation about it" but admits "not everybody will like it".
He added that the piece will not be given a name."It's Banksy's artwork, I just put a version of it back there for the people of Lowestoft to enjoy," he said.