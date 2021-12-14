Ipswich's 140-year-old museum wins £4.3m revamp grant
- Published
A 140-year-old museum has won a £4.3m grant towards a project that will look to "inspire a new generation".
The National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF) money will go towards improving facilities at Ipswich Museum, including a new cafe and educational space.
Ipswich Borough Council said the improvements were part of an £8.7m redevelopment project.
NLHF said it was "delighted" to support the project that would "showcase Ipswich's rich history".
The borough council said an additional gallery, new educational space, a new cafe, and an improved shop area and toilets would be in place by summer 2025, thanks to the £4,324,800 grant.
It said Ipswich Museum, which opened in 1881, would also have new heating installed, a fresh layout and refurbished galleries.
Carole Jones, the borough council's Labour portfolio holder for museums, said: "This redevelopment will do something really special and imaginative with our wonderful collections.
"We are looking forward to working with the people of Ipswich and the Heritage Fund to inspire a new generation through Ipswich Museum."
Anne Jenkins, from NLHF, said: "With thanks to National Lottery players, this project will enable the museum to bring their amazing collections to life in new ways and be much more engaging for local people and visitors alike."
Other funding for the £8.7m project has come from the council and Friends of the Ipswich Museums, plus fundraising with trusts and other charitable foundations.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk