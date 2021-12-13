Vandals target Stowupland football pitches for third time
- Published
A football club has been left feeling frustrated after their pitches were vandalised for the third time in a week.
Cars have been driven over the pitches criss-crossing them with tyre mark treads, ruts and divots, Stowupland Falcons Football Club said.
Vice chairman Mark Dye said the green space had "been trashed" and "enough is enough".
Suffolk Police were investigating the incidents.
The pitches were first damaged on 4 December, then again last Wednesday and for a third time on Saturday.
"It's been trashed," said Mr Dye.
"This is just vandalism, it's mindless... it seems just the kind of people that are just having a laugh themselves and ruining it for others."
The pitches are owned by the parish council and are also regularly used by dog walkers and the rest of the village for exercise and socialising.
"It looks terrible and it's a nice picturesque village here. It's destroying the community, not just the football club," Mr Dye said.
The club made an offer to the parish council to start making arrangements to repair the damage themselves so they could get them back playing football.
However they were now unsure when to start repairing the damage if the pitches were going to be repeatedly targeted.
Before last week, the pitches had been damaged just three or four times over the last five years, the club said.
The club was able to video the culprits in the act on 4 December, catching the vehicle's occupants and registration number on camera.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk