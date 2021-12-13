Covid-19 vaccinations: Suffolk 'vaxi taxi' to take children for jabs
A free "vaxi taxi" service will be available to take 12-15-year-olds for their Covid-19 vaccine.
The scheme has been launched by Suffolk County Council in partnership with taxi firms across the county.
Children must have an appointment before arranging transport, and be accompanied by a parent or carer on the journey and at the vaccination centre.
The scheme is open to all children in the age group unable to get vaccinated at school.
Stuart Keeble, public health director for Suffolk, told a Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting of health and public sector leaders that schools had messaged parents about the scheme, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said: "We are now offering a Vaxi Taxi for 12-15 year-olds, recognising that because young people cannot necessarily get vaccinated until 12 weeks after being infected they may not be able to align with their school's delivery.
"All schools should have messaged out to pupils and parents of that age group that if they are unable to access it in their school they can book a taxi across the whole of the Suffolk area through Suffolk County Council which will take them to the vaccination site and take them home again."
