Suffolk bids for £77m from bus improvement fund
- Published
A county could reap the benefits of cheaper fares and wider coverage on the bus network after submitting a bid for £77m from a government scheme.
Bus Back Better aims to support improvements that would see providers working closely with local authorities.
Suffolk County Council has put forward its plan for the next three years.
"We're waiting to hear how much funding we will receive, and once that is known we can identify where is can be best spent," a council spokesman said.
Suffolk's bus service improvement plan included lower fares for the under-25s, a review of bus frequency and daily fare caps, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It also aims to decarbonise buses, increase bus lanes and explore the option of merging the bus stations in Ipswich.
The government settlement is expected to be confirmed in the new year.