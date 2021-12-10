Vandals target Stowupland football pitches again
Part of a village green used by a grassroots football club has been damaged for the second time in a week.
Stowupland Parish Council said vandals did "doughnuts" in a vehicle on the green on Wednesday.
It happened just days after a similar incident happened on the pitches used by Stowupland Falcons.
The football club captured the culprits in the act on Saturday, but it is thought the latest incident happened in evening, the council said.
Suffolk Police said it was investigating Saturday's incident, and Stowupland Parish Council said the latest vandalism would be reported.
Council chairwoman Sally Reeves said the damage on the village's large green was on a part sometimes used by the football club.
"They've done doughnuts and created all sorts of mess, they have really churned it up," she said.
"The green is used by a lot of people, walking their dogs and doing exercise, now they have to look at what is a mud bath.
"As a parish council we are trying our hardest to look after the green and protect it and to have some mindless action like this this is just gut-wrenching."
Stowupland Falcons said the vandals had left the village green pitch "unplayable".
"What are these people playing at?" said vice chairman Mark Dye.
"I hate to think what's going to happen next."
The football club managed to film the culprits in the act on Saturday, catching the vehicle's occupants and registration number on camera.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
