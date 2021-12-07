Stowupland Falcons catch football pitch vandals on camera
A football club said it had been left "devastated" after drove a car over its pitches, damaging them.
Stowupland Falcons said adult and youth pitches in the village were targeted in "broad daylight" on Saturday by "two people with half a brain between them".
However, the club was able to video the culprits in the act, catching the vehicle's occupants and registration number on camera.
Suffolk Police said it was investigating the incident.
The club said the grass had been damaged by the tyres and it would take until the new year to repair, putting some of its 22 teams out of action.
Vice chairman Mark Dye said it was not the first time it had been targeted.
He said damage had been caused three or four times over the last five years, but "this time, in broad daylight, just before the adults kicked off, is unbelievable".
Mr Dye, who is also first team coach, said it would cost "quite a bit of money" to fix the pitches, and "with the weather, we can't go on there to repair it".
"We are all devastated," he said.
"But we will do what we always do, rally around together and will get everyone playing again; it will take time and a bit of dedication to get it right but we won't let it affect us."
Suffolk Police said it received a report of criminal damage off Church Road just after 16:00 GMT.
The force appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
