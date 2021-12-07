Brantham primary school expansion gets funding boost
A village school's plan to increase pupil numbers by 50% with three new classrooms has been given a funding boost.
Brooklands Primary in Brantham, Suffolk, wants to build a £1.9m teaching block at the back of the main school.
It would allow it to increase its capacity from 210 to 315 pupils.
Babergh District Council agreed to grant the scheme £345,000 from housing developer contributions.
The project by Suffolk County Council had already secured £950,000 from housing developers via a Section 106 agreement, and £639,000 from the government, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Alastair McCraw, independent councillor for Brantham, said: "I welcome this as an inevitable requirement given development in Brantham over the last few years.
"Brooklands School and Brantham need this essential infrastructure taken from Section 106 and CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) through Babergh."
Suffolk County Council confirmed at Babergh's meeting that a masterplan to expand the school to 420 pupils in future, if needed, was also in development.
