Christmas Lane and Noel Road, Lowestoft, light up for charity
- Published
Two streets with festive names are putting on a display of lights to raise money for a children's charity.
Homes on Christmas Lane in Lowestoft and their festive neighbours in Noel Road are showing support for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
Resident Denise Bretton said her neighbours enjoyed getting "carried away" with their displays and buying additions was "addictive".
"It's a special cause and we want to raise as much as possible," she said.
Mrs Bretton said the neighbours had been co-ordinating a display for the past six years, but things had snowballed over time.
"We've got every single house on Christmas Lane, everybody, and it's also gone round the corner, up the road, down the road and it's just so exciting," she said.
"It's addictive really, sitting in your own house you're not really looking at them so it's for everybody else really but this year more than ever I feel we've come together bigger and better than ever."
