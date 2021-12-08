Suffolk MP urges court action against landowner over flooded road
- Published
An MP has asked the Environment Agency to use its legal powers to help reopen a road damaged by flooding.
Potter's Bridge on the B1127, near Southwold in Suffolk, has been closed since 12 November.
A petition to fix the road has been signed by more than 500 people who described lengthy detours to Suffolk Coastal MP, Therese Coffey.
The county council said it would still have to assess the road for repairs before it could reopen.
In an email to Ms Coffey, Roger Moran, a resident of Wangford, said the disruption was extensive as the B1127, which is closed at a section where it crosses reedbeds between Reydon and Wrentham, was one of the main roads between Southwold and the A12.
"It adds time to my journey, costs to my motoring and delays for the emergency services," he said.
On the petition site, Peter Trendall described having to make a "significant detour" and described the diversions as dangerous at Wangford.
Timescales 'not known'
The Environment Agency said that since the closure it had partially drained the land around the road, something it does on a "regular basis".
Suffolk County Council's highways department said drainage valves under the road needed to be repaired.
"Our teams will assess the condition of the highway and arrange for any necessary repairs to take place. Timescales are not known at this stage," a council spokesman said.
The marshland around the road and bridge are privately owned.
Ms Coffey, who is also Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said she had been "encouraging the county council who have responsibility for roads to proactively resolve this issue, engaging the landowner and Environment Agency".
"I will also ask the Environment Agency to use its powers quickly, including securing a court order, to enable works to be undertaken. I hope this issue will be resolved soon," she said on Facebook.
Local Liberal Democrat district councillor, David Beavan set up a flood board this year to deal with the issues at Potter's Bridge.
He said a flood defence scheme would cost at least £10m, since the road was sinking into the marsh, but advocated a cheaper plan.
"Two years ago, I sent highways a quote for a real-time depth indicator which could relay to signs at Wrentham and Reydon crossroads," he said.
"This would cost £24,000 and local councils have agreed to help pay for this. Effectively the road will be a ford in winter and be OK in summer, depending on sea level rise."
The landowner has been approached for comment.
