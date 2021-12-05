Suffolk: Do not panic over Omicron, says health official
People should not "be panicking" over the Omicron variant and still see friends and family over Christmas, a county's top health official said.
Suffolk's director of public health, Stuart Keeble, said he would not be surprised if the Covid-19 variant was discovered in the area.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday there were 160 cases of Omicron in the UK.
Mr Keeble said: "The fact is viruses mutate and that is what they do."
Scientists have raised concerns that the heavily-mutated variant may be more transmissible than the dominant Delta strain in the UK, and be able to escape immunity from vaccines.
It has also been detected in more than 30 countries, after first being discovered in South Africa.
One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant was identified neighbouring Essex last week.
Mr Keeble told a meeting of council and health leaders: "This is a new variant and clearly it has got people concerned, but we shouldn't be panicking.
"We mustn't be surprised that we will see the spread of the Omicron variant in Suffolk."
He said if cases were detected, public health would focus on contact tracing to "try to slow down any transmission", according to the Local Democracy Report Service.
"We shouldn't stop seeing friends and family, and it isn't that we shouldn't be celebrating Christmas, but we know the things we need to do," Mr Keeble added.
He urged residents to take up their booster jabs when offered, take a lateral flow test and wear face coverings when mixing with people.
Any activities which can be carried out online rather than in person should also be considered, Mr Keeble said.
