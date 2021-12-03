BBC News

Rare Bardwell Iron Age trumpet sells for more than £4k

The bronze instrument has a hollow and slightly curved shaft, with a snarling boar's head at the summit

A rare Iron Age war trumpet found in a lump of clay by a metal detectorist has sold at auction for £4,216.

The instrument, which is known as a carnyx, was discovered by Ivan Bailey at Bardwell in Suffolk, five years ago.

The only other known British carnyx was found in 1816, according to Nigel Mills from auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb.

Mr Bailey, who will share the proceeds equally with the landowner, said he was pleased with the result and was "just going to enjoy the money".

Image source, Dix Noonan Webb
Image caption,
Ivan Bailey said he might spend some of the money on work on his overseas holiday home

The 1st Century instrument was given a pre-auction estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.

Mr Bailey, a metal detectorist with 30 years' experience, had been turning up cartridge cases when he got a signal.

After digging down and finding the miniature carnyx, he took it to be recorded at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds.

It is just 6.2cm (2.4in) long by 3.5cm (1.37in) wide and is made from bronze.

Metal detecting and the law

  • No search can begin until permission has been given by the landowner
  • All finds belong to the landowner
  • Any find in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that is more than 300 years old, made of gold or silver, or found with gold or silver artefacts, could be treasure under the 1996 Treasure Act
  • These must be reported to the appropriate county finds liaison officer

Source: Portable Antiquities Scheme

Image source, Dix Noonan Webb
Image caption,
There is a small opening behind the head, which could have been used to attach a wooden tongue, according to Mr Mills

Artefacts and antiquities consultant Mr Mills said he spotted the "very rare item" at a valuation day in Norwich.

The 1816 carnyx was found at Deskford in Moray (formerly in Banffshire), Scotland, and is now part of the National Museum of Scotland's collection.

Image source, Dix Noonan Webb
Image caption,
Three carnyx players are illustrated on the Gundestrup cauldron, which is on display at the National Museum of Denmark

