Ipswich hosts international field for cyclo-cross championships By Kate Scotter

BBC News, East Published 1 hour ago

Image source, BASIL THORNTON Image caption, The UCI 2021 World Masters Cyclo-Cross Championships is being held at Ipswich's Trinity Park

Hundreds of riders are vying to be world champion in their age group in Suffolk this weekend as they take part in the UCI 2021 World Masters Cyclo-Cross Championships. What can riders and spectators expect?

Amateur cyclists aged from 35 to 80-plus are racing in Ipswich to claim the rainbow stripes for their age group in cyclo-cross.

They will race on bikes that look similar to road bikes, but have knobbly tyres, around multiple laps of a 3km (1.9-mile) course at Trinity Park.

The course features a fast start on a road section within Suffolk's showground, two purpose-built bridges, grassy corners and woods, plus steps and hurdles where riders will have to dismount, run with their bikes and quickly remount.

Event director Steve Grimwood says it has been three years in the planning, working with partners including East Suffolk Council, and even though it has faced challenges from the coronavirus pandemic and the weather, it will be "fantastic".

He says: "We're looking forward to welcoming riders from around the world; it's very inclusive and shows cycling is a sport for everybody to enjoy."

"Spectating is free and everyone is welcome to come and cheer the riders on," he adds.

Men and women aged 55 and over kick off the two days of racing on Friday, with the younger categories competing on Saturday.

What are those taking part most looking forward to?

'I'm keen to see how it is done in England'

Image source, John Elgart Image caption, John Elgart has come from California to take part in the bike race in Ipswich

Coming across from the United States for the race is John Elgart.

The 75-year-old, from Sacramento, California, says he does many forms of bicycle racing, including road, track, gravel and mountain, and has been riding "'cross... off and on for 40 years".

He says 'cross is something he has always done with his partner Linda, who is also racing in Ipswich, and they have both been US National Champions for their age group.

The couple also rode at the World Masters in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2012, and in the Nike World Masters Games.

He says with Covid restrictions, the couple have been looking forward to travelling for some time.

Mr Elgart says he is also keen to meet some of the British riders and "seeing how 'cross is done in England".

'We love living new experiences'

Image source, Ciclocross Mejorada del Campo Image caption, Maria Fernandez will be competing at her first World Masters on Saturday

Also making the trip to Ipswich from overseas is Maria Fernandez.

The 48-year-old and her husband Jorge, 43, have travelled from Madrid for the competition.

She says her husband introduced her to cyclo-cross four years ago and she was "hooked" after her first race.

They enjoy being part of the "cyclo-cross family", she says.

"You know everybody and everybody knows us, there's friendship, help, encouragement," she says.

"And what's more, you enjoy a sport where your result depends on you and you can race fast or slow and nothing happens."

Both will be competing at their first World Masters on Saturday.

Mrs Fernandez says they decided to enter as they "love living new experiences".

"We are looking forward to enjoying and finishing the race knowing we have done the best we can," she adds.

'To be on the start line will be very exciting'

Image source, Edward Bull Image caption, Clive Tricker, 73, will be taking part in the World Masters Cyclo-Cross Championships for the second time

While others may have travelled from abroad for the race, the international event is a stone's throw away from Clive Tricker's home.

As an "Ipswich boy", he says he will be "very proud" to be lining up against the best in the world in his age group - in his home town.

The 73-year-old has been competing in cyclo-cross events for many years at a local level, but Friday's race will not be the first time he has competed at the World Masters.

The father-of-two, whose son Ross also races, went to Belgium to compete in the international event in 2016.

He says it was a "fabulous experience and a taste of what we have in store in Suffolk this weekend".

Image source, Basil Thornton Image caption, Mr Tricker says he will be "very proud" to take part on home soil in his Ipswich colours

Mr Tricker, from Kesgrave, says when the event was handed to the UK after several years of campaigning by officials from the local league, it was an "exciting opportunity for me to once again participate in this prestigious competition".

Not only will the Ipswich Bicycle Club rider be racing, but he has also been helping to set up the course.

"Covid aside and a lot of hard work behind the scenes, we are finally getting the competition under way," he says.

"For me to be able to still compete in my 70-74 age category is a privilege and wearing my Ipswich club colours on home soil will be for me a very proud occasion."

What is cyclo-cross?

Image source, Basil Thornton Image caption, Cyclo-cross riders have to dismount their bikes and run over obstacles such as hurdles

"Skinny tyres, mud, short, sharp off-road races, with hurdles, obstacles and intense action," says British Cycling.

It is considered to be one of the most accessible forms of cycle sport with racing for everyone from young kids to grandparents.

The season takes place throughout autumn and winter and races are held at off-road venues such as public parks and other open spaces.

Surfaces can include grass, mud, gravel and sand and courses are short and winding, enabling multiple laps to be completed.

Riders race for a set time, ranging from 10 minutes for the under-12s to an hour for the senior men.

Courses often feature obstacles such as hurdles, steps and sand pits, forcing riders to dismount and carry or run with their bikes.

