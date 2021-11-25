Suffolk explorer completes 253-mile Amazon mountain trek
An explorer who completed a 253 mile (407km) trek across the Amazon's Kanuku mountains says it was a "dangerous but unimaginably rewarding journey".
It took Lucy Shepherd, 29, from Henham, Suffolk, and her support team 50 days to complete the east-to-west journey through the wild terrain.
She said she came face-to-face with deadly snakes, swarms of wasps and had to climb a tree to escape a 500-strong herd of wild boar.
"I'm exhausted but elated," she said.
Ms Shepherd took on the challenge in the hope of highlighting the ongoing deforestation of the Amazon and the need to protect wildlife areas.
She started the challenge on 24 September with local explorers Aaron Bernadine, 52, Vivian Smith, 34, Michael McDonald, 25, and Lionel James, 53, and was later joined by Maximus Griffith and Carlos Honorio when there were injuries.
For 17 days of the mission the group said they travelled without seeing sunlight, due to the density of the jungle's canopy.
At one point the group said they were left clinging to their rucksacks as their raft capsized on the strong rapids of the river.
Ms Shepherd, who was endorsed by the Scientific Exploration Society, said she did not have accurate maps to follow and completed the mission on Wednesday.
"It was a dangerous but unimaginably rewarding journey and to see what we've achieved together as a team is just incredible," she said.
"To know I have witnessed the beauty of one of the last remaining unexplored wildernesses on earth is the reward that will stay with me forever."
The Kanukus are known locally as The Mountains of Life, due to the diverse flora and fauna that have been a protected wilderness since 2011, a spokeswoman for Ms Shepherd's team said.
"The area is facing growing pressures from unsustainable wildlife hunting and trapping, logging and mining, as well as land encroachment and forest clearing for agricultural expansion, which all threaten this unique ecosystem," she said.
Ms Shepherd's next expedition is to explore the Arctic next year.
