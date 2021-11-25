Felixstowe beach huts to be moved to new home away from Spa Pavilion
Dozens of beach huts in Felixstowe are to be moved from the promenade to a new location.
Forty-four huts near the Spa Pavilion were moved off the beach in 2018 after the 'Beast from the East' storm.
East Suffolk Council says they will be moved to a new home, the location of which is not yet known, as it is too costly to repair the beach area.
But owners have expressed their disappointment, saying the area would be worse without the beach huts.
Louise Lynch, who has had her beach hut for 20 years, said without the "quintessentially colourful beach huts" then part of the beach would "look so empty and barren".
"We find it so peaceful and quiet here at the Spa - we need to have this here for our own mental health and wellbeing."
Historian Kathryn Ferry believes beach huts have been near the Spa Pavilion since the 1890s, making them among the first collection of static huts in the UK.
Beach hut owner Frances Law said: "This is a site of great historical importance to the country and Felixstowe in particular.
"This is the site of the very first modern beach huts here in the UK so we want to retain that for the town."
East Suffolk council leader Steve Gallant said rebuilding the beach area where the huts used to be was no longer an option as it could cost hundreds of thousands of pounds each year.
He added the huts could no longer stay on the promenade as it was needed for events and recreational uses.
Alternative sites are still being considered.