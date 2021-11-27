Supplier to shopper: Will shortages and rising costs affect Christmas?
By Zoie O'Brien & Rachael McMenemy & Mike Liggins
BBC News
- Published
Christmas in 2020 was far from normal with restrictions in place due to Covid. Amid fears over potential shortages and rising costs, what will it be like for suppliers, shops and customers this year?
The suppliers
Making sure that everyone gets what they need are hauliers W's Transport, based in Dereham, Norfolk.
After worries about an HGV driver shortage earlier in the year, transport manager Helen Wright says there is nothing to be worried about - for now.
"There aren't any shortages from what we can see. We're out, we're working, we're busy and things are moving," she said.
However, she did warn that the wider issue of lorry driver shortages had not gone away for good and there could still be some longer term problems.
Christmas dinner also looks to be in safe hands, with one Suffolk supplier saying shortages are extremely unlikely.
Jeremy Thickitt, from Bramfield Meats, near Halesworth, says that while some of the industry is still struggling due to staff shortages, locally that's not a worry.
He is expecting the company to process about 1,000 turkeys before the big day arrives.
"In this area, there's a good number of turkey producers, probably small farms that just produce turkeys at Christmas so we've got a good supply and we don't think we'll be short at all," he said.
The shops
Independent shops are hoping for a bumper Christmas and encouraging people to stay local.
Many have reported an increase in footfall but supply chain fears meant some saw Christmas gifts being bought as early as August.
Just a few weeks ago, Steve Kerrison, from Kerrison Toys, in Norwich, had several empty shelves but delayed deliveries are now arriving.
"Things that should have been here in September and October are finally starting to turn up," he said.
Apart from the normal shortages of popular items this Christmas, he is expecting things to go back to normal.
Joy Denny, of Denny Brothers, in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, says trade is up but is hoping Christmas will really help after so many forced closures during the pandemic.
She says: "It's been really good, in November we've been quite busy.
"Footfall has definitely been higher than it has been earlier in the year and it's definitely a stark difference to last year, so that's good.
"I think it's the same for everyone - the High Street really does need a good Christmas this year."
Julian Milton, owner of Loft and Spires, in Bury St Edmunds, says trade is starting to get back to normal.
He said: "In August time, we noticed a lot of people coming in picking up some gift-type items. So we asked what they were doing and they just said 'we're a bit worried about getting Christmas presents'.
"We're doing a good trade here, we're very happy. Things are kind of getting back to normal and we're looking forward to this Christmas."
The shoppers
Despite the positivity of suppliers and shops, many customers said they were looking to pare back and focus on people rather than gifts.
Vicki, from Bury St Edmunds, says after a difficult year of more lockdowns, she wants to make this Christmas about being thankful.
She says: "It's been a bit of a tough year for everybody so I don't really want to spend too much.
"With my kids, it's kind of one present each and very much to be grateful for what we've got, rather than having to have what all the kids are wanting."
Sisters Georgina Taylor and Ann Exell, both from Bury St Edmunds, also want to focus on the smaller things this festive season but have concerns that rising costs could mean even a careful Christmas is an expensive one.
Ms Taylor said: "Everything has gone up; the travel, petrol and all those sorts of things. The cost of living in general has gone up so I'm trying to be a bit careful but you can't be careful if everything's gone up."
Ms Exell adds: "The children tend to prefer money because they like to choose something for themselves but we do give little things. We make it a nice happy time. It's seeing people and being with people that makes it a good time."