Covid: Suffolk towns get £41k to help prevent winter spread
- Published
Nine Suffolk towns have been given grants to support their winter plans to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Suffolk Growth Partnership said the money was made available through the Covid Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) allocated by Suffolk Public Health.
The £41,000 of funding is designed to help pay for coronavirus prevention measures, including for events such as Christmas lights switch-ons.
Towns being supported include Ipswich, Southwold, Beccles and Sudbury.
Clare, Hadleigh, Halesworth, Haverhill and Stowmarket town councils are also to receive grants.
Karen Chapman, Suffolk Growth Partnership manager, said: "Working with Public Health colleagues, Suffolk Growth is pleased to be able to support our town centres in minimising the risk of Covid during their festive activities and events.
"We were very impressed with the quality of applications and consideration to Covid prevention measures that will be put in place to keep both residents and visitors safe as Suffolk enters the winter months."
Funding could be used to help support adaptations of local facilities, equipment and communications and also preventative management activities for events such as Christmas fayres and lights celebrations.
Halesworth Town Council said it was "delighted" to have been awarded a £5,000 grant which would be used to install bespoke video-conferencing equipment.
It said while councillors had been able to space themselves sufficiently for meetings, there was restricted space available for public attendance.
"Many people are still not comfortable with attending meetings with others, particularly in confined spaces and this situation may continue for some time to come," said town clerk Nick Rees.
"So, this equipment will allow continued public participation and greatly enhance the experience for all."
The town council said the equipment would also be offered for local groups and charities to use for their meetings and presentations.
