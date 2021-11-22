Ipswich community group awarded £108k in lottery funding
A community support group has been awarded £108,000 over the next three years from the National Lottery.
The BME Suffolk Support Group (BSSG), based in Ipswich, said the funding would make a "great difference".
Director Funmi Akinriboya said the cash would help fund the cost of new premises and two part-time staff.
BSSG volunteers run services for young people, programmes to ease social and cultural isolation and a foodbank specialising in African foods.
"At the moment we are operating all our services from one room, including our foodbank," said Ms Akinriboya.
"This will make a great difference and gives us the assurance to provide a more sustainable service over a three-year period."
