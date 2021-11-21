Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van in Lowestoft
A teenage boy has died following a road traffic collision between his bike and a van.
Emergency services were called to Higher Drive in Lowestoft, Suffolk, at about 10:15 GMT on Wednesday.
The boy, who police have provisionally named as 16-year-old Ethan Wright from the town, was found with life-threatening injuries.
He was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he died the next day.
The road was closed for about six hours after the incident, which happened near the Woods Loke West junction.
Suffolk Police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone who was driving in the area at the time.
