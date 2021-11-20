Owl rescued after collision with boat off Felixstowe
An owl had to be rescued but avoided serious injury after it collided with a boat and became tangled.
The short-eared owl was found trapped in apparatus on a windfarm support vessel off the coast of Felixstowe, Suffolk.
Marine and Wildlife Rescue collected the bird when the boat returned to dock and took it to Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.
The charity said it was not hurt but had oil and grease on its wings, which would have to be carefully removed.
In a Facebook post, rescuers said: "Otherwise the bird appeared in reasonable order. It is hoped we will be able to return it to a suitable area in Suffolk soon."
It added the owl was "in good care and feeding well" despite its ordeal.
