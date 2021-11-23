Coronavirus: Pandemic costs Suffolk County Council more than £72m
- Published
The pandemic has cost Suffolk County Council more than £72m since it began, the authority said.
A report by the council's audit committee said adult and community services - and public health - bore the greatest financial impact.
However, the council received £153m in government grants, much of which was used to support local businesses.
The council estimates that £6m of government money will be carried forward into the next financial year.
The report, which will be presented to the council on 30 November, said adult and community services were worst affected because they "lead the response to manage the crisis within adult social care caused by the pandemic".
It said the council "has shown considerable adaptability" and "acted quickly" in response to the crisis.
"It will be important that the council uses its experience to learn and retain what was best about its response to the pandemic, but also recapture some of those things that have been lost," the report concluded.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk