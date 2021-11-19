West Suffolk College lecturer wins equality and diversity award
- Published
A woman who became the first college lecturer to teach black history all year round has won an award for her contribution to equality and diversity.
Ellisha Soanes, from West Suffolk College, has been given the Association of Colleges' (AoC) President's Award.
It was for her work prompted by the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests.
"Education is the most powerful weapon which we can use to change the world", Ms Soanes said.
The AoC said the health and social care lecturer's work at the college in Bury St Edmunds started with "a conversation with her students about racism".
It led them to explore what equality, diversity and inclusion meant to them.
High-profile events and student-led campaigns followed, and students and staff became ambassadors for equality, diversity and digital inclusion.
Sally Dicketts, AoC president, said becoming the first college in the country to teach black history all year round was an amazing achievement
"Her passion and enthusiasm for equality, diversity and inclusion and co-creating awareness-raising events and projects with students has had a powerful impact on young people, staff and the wider community," she said.
Ms Soanes, an equality diversity and inclusion coordinator, who lives in Ipswich, said she was honoured to have a former and a current student with her when she collected the award.
R&B singer Esther Ruse came back from Los Angeles to join her.
"Through the work we've done I've been able to build her confidence, she told me she could sing, I said 'use your talent', and now she is," said Ms Soanes.
She said her message to students was: "Be empowered and know you're amazing; the work we have done is proving that and where you come from is not important."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk