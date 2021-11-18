Suffolk: Yoxman sculpture installed as a landmark off A12
A giant bronze statue of a man has been installed near a major road in Suffolk.
The 26ft (7.9m) tall Yoxman statue stands near the A12 at Cockfield Hall, in Yoxford.
Sculptor Laurence Edwards says it is one of the largest bronze pieces to be cast in England in recent years and is "a Green Man for our age".
"[He is] a lightning rod for loads of issues about ecology and what we are doing to this planet," he said.
The eight-tonne statue was transported flat on a lorry from the foundry at Halesworth Industrial Estate to the grounds of the private estate of Cockfield Hall, where it was craned upright into its final position.
Mr Edwards, who has been working on the project for four years, said he was delighted to see the statue in place.
"He is free," he said. "This wonderful autumn light is just bringing out all the modelling and all the shape that I've thought about for so long.
"When he was on his back it was like topography of landscape and now it's like a cliff."