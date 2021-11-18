BBC News

Suffolk: Yoxman sculpture to be installed as a landmark off A12

Published
Image source, John Fairhall/BBC
Image caption,
The Yoxman is being transported to Cockfield Hall in Yoxford from the Halesworth Industrial Estate

A giant bronze statue of a man is being installed near a major road in Suffolk.

The 26ft (7.9m) tall Yoxman statue, will stand near the A12 at Cockfield Hall in Yoxford.

Sculptor Laurence Edwards said it is one of the largest bronze pieces to be cast in England in recent years and is "a Green Man for our age".

"[He is] a lightning rod for loads of issues about ecology and what we are doing to this planet," he said.

Image source, John Fairhall/BBC
Image caption,
The Yoxman statue stands 26ft (7.9m) tall
Image source, Stuart Howells/BBC
Image caption,
Sculptor Laurence Edwards wanted the giant statue to fit in with the local landscape

The eight-tonne statue is being transported flat on a lorry from the foundry at Halesworth Industrial Estate to the grounds of the private estate of Cockfield Hall where it will be craned upright into its final position.

Mr Edwards, who has been working on the project for four years, has said it will be "completely in sync and in harmony with the local landscape".

Image source, John Fairhall/BBC
Image caption,
The sculpture will stand next to the A12 in Suffolk

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.