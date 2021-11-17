Bury St Edmunds' Christmas event signage mocked on social media
The naming of a town's festive event as the "Bury Santa Experience" has been mocked on social media.
The event is at the Arc Shopping Centre in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk runs from 26 November until Christmas Eve.
People have jokingly asked if they needed to bring a shovel, while others have said omitting the words St Edmunds from its name was a "massive faux pas".
The town's mayor said that, given the attention it had attracted, maybe it was "marketing genius".
On the Arc Shopping Centre's Facebook page, one person said calling the event the Bury Santa Experience was a "bit dark".
Another said: "Where are we burying him? Do I need my own shovel?"
James Sheen, from the We Love Bury St Edmunds Facebook group, said: "To omit the words St Edmunds is a massive faux pas, how could they be so stupid?"
But the town's Conservative mayor Peter Thompson said he was not sure if it was a "faux pas or marketing genius".
"Perhaps it's been thought through perfectly because it's been shared far and wide - tickets are selling very well," he said.
The event has been organised by shopping centre, the town council and the town's Business Improvement District, plus other stakeholders.
Organisers said it would include a trail through an "enchanted forest" before families reached Santa's Toyshop and finish the experience visiting Father Christmas in his grotto.
Mr Thompson said the £20,000 invested by the town council was "without doubt" worth it.
"It's already been a success. When we look at the ticket sales that are online, it will soon be sold out, and Christmas Eve is already sold out," he said.
Mr Thompson added: "We can already see we are increasing the footfall in Bury St Edmunds over the festive period and that's the point of the project.
"A fair bit of money has gone into it but I would 100% support it again. If we can save just one person's job in the town centre this project pays for itself."
The town's annual Christmas Fayre this year, which normally attracts 130,000 people, has been cancelled for the second time.