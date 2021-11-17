Suffolk railway bridge is most bashed in Britain
A railway bridge in Suffolk is the most bashed in Britain, with it being struck 19 times last year.
Coddenham Road bridge on the B1078 in Needham Market has inspired Network Rail's campaign to remind lorry drivers to check the height of their vehicles and avoid low bridges.
The 19 incidents have cost £41,331 in train delay and cancellation costs.
Network Rail's Wise Up, Size Up campaign comes as there is an "influx" of new lorry drivers on the roads.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "With Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching, we urge professional operators and drivers to properly plan their routes, know the height of their vehicles and look out for road signs warning of oncoming bridges."
Other bridges in the region that have been hit regularly include Stuntney Road in Ely, Ipswich Road bridge in Manningtree and Abbey Farm in Thetford.