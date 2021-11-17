BBC News

Mildenhall: Suffolk County Council seeks opinions on plans for 1,300 homes

The plans designate 30% of the 1,300 new homes as affordable housing

A public consultation on plans for 1,300 homes in Mildenhall has opened.

Suffolk County Council hopes to also build a primary school, pre-school, accommodation for older people, employment space and a country park on the town's western edge.

Concerns were raised about the transport plan but the county council said it would accelerate work on these.

Conservative councillor Richard Smith said the scheme would "bring new home and investment to Mildenhall".

The consultation will be open until 10 January, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The consultation is online but a public exhibition will be held at the Mildenhall Hub on 2 December

The county council said it was looking at using ground or air source heat pumps and other sustainable measures on each new home.

Mr Smith, Conservative cabinet member for economic development, transport and waste said: "The views of the public are important to us and be incorporated wherever possible to ensure that we deliver what the community needs, so I would urge people to give us their ideas in this consultation."

Mildenhall has a population of about 10,000.

The proposed development site covers 83 acres (33 hectares) of arable land owned by the county council.

