Woodbridge bakery set to stop trading after 75 years
A family-run bakery is to stop trading after 75 years.
The Cake Shop, in the Thoroughfare, Woodbridge, Suffolk, will close for good on 27 November.
David Wright said his grandparents Jonty and Mim Wright started the business in 1946, and it had always been in the same family.
But he said it had been a "tough couple of years" and "we have run our course and so are ending 75 years of trading".
Mr Wright said: "After a lot of effort and having tried everything we could think of to pull the business up we ran out of road.
"It's been really tough and sales have continued to decrease year on year for the last five years.
"It has been a long journey and this, it has become clear, is where we get off."
He said hopefully "something better and brighter" would take its place.
Mr Wright's grandparents founded the bakery in 1946 after relocating from the North East.
The business started on Market Hill and was one of seven bakeries there at the time, which over the years became two.
In 2014 The Cake Shop was crowned "Britain's Best Bakery" after seeing off competition from 60 bakeries from across the UK.