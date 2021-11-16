Leak of disinfectant into Suffolk brook was 'serious error'
The release of undiluted disinfectant into a river was caused by "serious errors" at a chemical plant, according to the Environment Agency.
International Flavours & Fragrances (IFF), allowed almost 100 litres of a cleaning solution to leak into Stour Brook in Haverhill in October 2017.
The pollutant, called Quatdet, is used as a disinfectant in the food and drinks industry.
The agency said the spill "wasn't down to dangerous or foolhardy behaviour".
As a result, IFF has paid £50,000 to the Essex and Suffolk Rivers Trust in a civil sanction, as well as the agency's legal and investigation costs of more than £16,000.
The BBC has approached IFF for comment.
A spokesman for the agency said "serious errors" had occurred at the Haverhill plant and the business "failed to take reasonable care of its operations".
About 93 litres of Quatdet leaked into the brook on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border.
Land and water officer Ben Marshall said: "Following the Environment Agency's investigation, IFF took steps to avoid a repeat by installing equipment to contain spills, and improving its accident-reporting system.
"The company has also reviewed the site's drainage plans."
