Banksy: Lowestoft artwork to be auctioned in US
A Banksy mural removed from the wall of a former shop will go on sale in the US, auctioneers have said.
The work, of a child with a crowbar, originally next to a sandcastle and lifted paving slab, appeared in August in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
Workmen were at the scene on Sunday and removed it from the wall.
Julien's Auctions in California said it "could fetch between $200,000 to $400,000, but the sky is the limit with the current values of Banksy".
The work was one of 10 pieces created in Norfolk and Suffolk by the elusive street artist over the summer.
The former electrical shop in London Road North, had been on the market for £300,000 when the work appeared, but was re-listed for £500,000 after Banksy confirmed the work was part of his "Great British Spraycation" series.
Art dealer John Brandler from Brentwood, Essex, said the authorities had "missed an opportunity" to keep it for the town and should have purchased the property.
Mr Brandler, who owns several Banksy pieces, including the hula-hooping girl, originally sprayed on a Nottingham wall, said he did not expect the Lowestoft mural to return to the UK.
"Lowestoft was given a gift by Banksy; a golden opportunity to bring thousands of tourists into the town and help the local economy. It's a missed opportunity," he said.
The artwork, along with other murals near the railway station, on the beach and in a park in nearby Oulton Broad, has drawn crowds to the town.
At the weekend Miles Barry, chairman of Easterly Artists, said he was concerned about its removal and final destination.
"It's a great shame - it's not just about the painting on the wall... there's a social comment there about resources."
East Suffolk Council said it was "saddened to see this piece removed".
The spokeswoman added: "We are fortunate to still have several other pieces in Lowestoft and Oulton Broad, as well as other street art such as the recently revealed bittern in Oulton Broad, created by renowned artist ATM.
"We are also progressing plans for a community project where local people can work with artists to produce more street art in the town."