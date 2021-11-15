Ipswich Town's James Norwood offers reward over theft
- Published
Ipswich Town's James Norwood has offered a £5,000 reward for information after his home was burgled and his car stolen at the weekend.
The striker claimed photos of his home had been shared online, and said his own Instagram had revealed he was away at the time.
It comes after the 31-year-old, who is appealing against a drink-driving conviction, was transfer listed.
Police confirmed a black Range Rover and items from the address were stolen.
Norwood appealed for information on Twitter and posted a photo of his car.
My House was robbed over the weekend. Car missing - number plate RX67 UCO .. things stolen from house . £5000 reward for information and return of goods pic.twitter.com/RiKwH4aTY1— James Norwood (@jnorwood_10) November 14, 2021
"I'm aware a picture of my house was put online and circled on some sort of forum … and they know I'm away from my Instagram," he said.
"Any help will be rewarded."
Toppled shoe boxes
Norwood had previously shared with his 19,500 followers on Instagram a photo of a golf course, captioned with the name of a club in his home town of Eastbourne, East Sussex.
He later posted images of a stack of shoe boxes that had been toppled over, and an open cupboard door with the update: "Boss when you come back from the weekend and you've been robbed... thanks to the followe [sic] that's done this."
All posts from the weekend have been deleted from Instagram.
Norwood has not played for Ipswich Town's first team since the beginning of October, and has been offered up for a move in the January transfer window.
He was convicted of drink-driving in July after he was stopped by police in his Audi Q8 in August last year.
In October, his 40-month driving ban and £5,000 fine were suspended pending an appeal.
Suffolk Police said: "Police can confirm that officers were called yesterday evening to reports of a burglary at the property, which had occurred over the weekend.
"A black Range Rover, registration number RX67 UCO, was stolen, along with a number of other items from inside the address.
"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Police Station."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk