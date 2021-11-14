BBC News

Elveden: Man bailed over attack on jogger

The woman was attacked on London Road in Elveden between 11:00 and 12:00 GMT on Tuesday

A man has been released on bail following his arrest after a female jogger was left lying unconscious on a pavement in an attempted sex attack.

The young woman was hit over the head by a man who tried to pull down her leggings in Elveden, Suffolk.

The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked on Tuesday morning.

On Friday a man from Thetford, Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed until next month.

