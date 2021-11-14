Elveden: Man bailed over attack on jogger
- Published
A man has been released on bail following his arrest after a female jogger was left lying unconscious on a pavement in an attempted sex attack.
The young woman was hit over the head by a man who tried to pull down her leggings in Elveden, Suffolk.
The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked on Tuesday morning.
On Friday a man from Thetford, Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been bailed until next month.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.