Ipswich street lighting to get £190k upgrade
Street lighting across parts of Ipswich is to be upgraded at a cost of £191,000.
Ipswich Borough Council plans to switch all its lights which have not already been upgraded to LED by the end of March next year.
The labour administration said it would reduce running costs and carbon output.
"LED street lighting will minimise ambient light pollution into the sky by directing light onto the road and pavement where it is needed," it said.
Phil Smart, portfolio holder for the environment at the council, said: "The LED lamps are highly efficient, environmentally friendly and require about 60% less energy."
The lamps are also expected last six to seven times longer, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Current arrangements to leave lights on at night would remain in place, the council said.
The funding will only be for the lamps owned by the borough council - about 737 lights.
