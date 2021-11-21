Replica Sutton Hoo ship could change view of Anglo-Saxons say builders
- Published
Volunteers constructing a full-size replica of an Anglo-Saxon king's burial ship said it could "change people's views about how England began".
The Sutton Hoo Ship's Company in Woodbridge, Suffolk, is reconstructing the 88ft (27m) wooden ship that was buried at Sutton Hoo.
There are then plans for specially trained rowers to take it on voyages.
The company said the project would "show Anglo Saxons to be of a character unimaginable before".
The ship was buried 13 centuries ago before being rediscovered and excavated in 1939 - a story that has recently been told in Netflix film The Dig.
The replica is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Suffolk.
Two finished pieces were recently joined together and work will begin to clad it with nine 66ft (20m) oak planks on each side, with wood donated by Suffolk farmers.
The independent charity's chairman, Martin Carver, said the £1m project is due to be completed in 2024.
After a year of "rigorous training" for those working the 40 oars, it is hoped the first of three planned trips on water will then take place in 2026, to test its performance and show how rivers were the "motorways of the age", he said.
The first voyage will see the ship leave the River Deben and travel into the Thames towards Oxford.
The second will be north to the Humber and the mouth of the River Trent and what used to be the Kingdom of Mercia, with the third taking the ship up the coast to Hartlepool, Whitby and Jarrow.
They also hope to eventually move the ship from the River Deben up the hill to where it was originally buried.
"Just seeing the size of the ship will have such an impact and show Anglo Saxons to be of a character unimaginable before," said Mr Carver.
"They weren't just living in mud huts... it will revolutionise the way this bit of England's past is represented in novels and films.
"By building a ship, people will instantly know what they did. They built an amazing structure in wood and it will change people's views in a positive way about how England began."
In order to raise a further £50,000 to secure the materials, the public is being invited to sponsor one of the 4,000 rivets being used on the ship.
"It's nice that we can give people who like what we're doing a share in our work," Mr Carver said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk