A14 Suffolk: Man in 70s dies after being hit by lorry
- Published
A man in his 70s has died after he was hit by a lorry on the A14 in Suffolk.
Police said officers were called to the incident, between Bury St Edmunds and Rougham, just after 07:30 GMT.
Paramedics and the air ambulance attended but the man died at the scene, with the eastbound carriageway completely closed while an investigation took place.
Suffolk Police said the road reopened at 15:00 and appealed for any witness to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.