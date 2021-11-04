Shrubland Hall in Suffolk added to Heritage at Risk list
A Georgian stately home in Suffolk that once operated as a health clinic has been placed on the Heritage at Risk register.
Grade II* listed Shrubland Hall, which dates from the 18th Century, is among 26 sites in the East of England which have been added.
The move follows concern over its deteriorating condition with water damage and eroding stonework.
Historic England has also removed 13 sites in the region from the list.
The mansion, near Coddenham, has had many incarnations, including being used as a hospital during World War One and as a health clinic until 2006.
Historic England said the condition of the building - started in 1770 by James Paine - was deteriorating and the organisation was "actively working with the owner" regarding the repairs.
It is suffering from water ingress, internal and external damage to decorative plasterwork and stonework, black mould and fungal growth.
Its ceilings have large areas of plaster damage and stonework on the balustrades has been severely eroded.
Meanwhile, the Church of St Edmund in Hargrave and the Unitarian Meeting House in Ipswich have been removed from the list of historic sites that are at risk of being lost.
The Grade II* listed Church of St Edmund, which dates from the 12th Century, raised £80,000 and also received a grant from Historic England, for the re-slating of the roof in 2013.
In 2014, the community again raised funds after severe cracks were discovered in the east end of the chancel and the repairs were completed in 2020.
The Grade I listed 18th Century Unitarian Meeting House was once praised by novelist Daniel Defoe to be "as large and as fine a building of that kind as most on this side of England".
That was found to be in need of extensive structural repairs.
It underwent a year-long restoration project, funded by more than £600,000 from Historic England and more than £140,000 raised by the community.
Historic England's East of England director, Tony Calladine, said this year's Heritage at Risk register demonstrates that "looking after and investing in our historic places can bring communities together".
