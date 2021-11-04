Ipswich: Spiking by needle victim too scared to go out
A woman who was spiked by injection on a night out said it has left her too scared to go out with friends.
Chloe Ward, 22, was out in Ipswich at the weekend when she collapsed and lost consciousness for several hours.
She was seen by paramedics and the next day found a bruise by her hip and a pinprick hole in her jeans.
"As much as a I want to have fun with my friends, I don't feel safe, I don't want to go out," said Ms Ward, who has spoken to the police.
"I feel scared because it's been a traumatising experience.
"It can happen to anybody, we are all vulnerable," she said.
'Lost control'
The call centre worker from Trimley St Martin, near Felixstowe, believes she was spiked at the Revolution bar during the early hours of Sunday.
"We were in there for 30 to 40 minutes and I went straight to the bar upstairs," she explained.
"All I remember is being at the bar, I was with friends, and by then I had had two drinks, so not much" she said.
Her friends later told her they had walked downstairs and then about half a mile (800m) to club Unit 17, none of which she can recall.
"We got to the bar, and my friend said I started to slur my words, I lost control of my body and I just collapsed for about three to four hours."
Suspecting her drink had been spiked, her friends called 999 and stayed with her in the club's medical room.
When she regained consciousness, she was lashing out and being pinned down by security staff and paramedics.
"I thought I was getting attacked, so I was trying to escape," she said.
"It was awful, it was traumatic.
"I didn't know where I was or what was going on."
The next day, she woke with a sore hip which had a purple pinprick mark in the middle of a bruise.
"I thought 'that's a bit strange'," she added.
"I checked my jeans and in the same place there was a little hole, so I thought maybe I had been spiked by a needle."
"I was shocked, I never thought it would happen to me.
"It's disgusting, I thought 'who would do that to somebody'? "
Suffolk police is investigating he incident, which was one of four reports of drink and needle spiking, made in the county at the weekend.
Revolution Bars Group said it was cooperating with police and had increased routine searches in recent weeks.
"We ensure our teams are vigilant, our guests know who to speak to if they feel unsafe or unwell, and we all work together to call out those who behave inappropriately or suspiciously," its statement added.
