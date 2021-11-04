BBC News

Elena Baltacha: Stars donate to tennis foundation auction

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Tennis star Elena Baltacha died at an Ipswich hospice from liver cancer in 2014, at the age of 30

Celebrities and sports stars have donated items to be auctioned in memory of former British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha.

Before her death aged 30 in 2014, Baltacha set up a tennis academy in Ipswich for children, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Thursday's auction of 130 lots includes items belonging to Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Ed Sheeran and Cliff Richard.

Proceeds will go to the Elena Baltacha Foundation and other charities.

Image source, Love All
Image caption,
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has donated a signed cap to be auctioned
Image source, Reuters
Image caption,
Emma Raducanu (pictured playing with the Duchess of Cambridge) has donated two racquets to the auction

Raducanu, the current British women's number one, has donated two tennis racquets to the Love All Auction.

Murray has also donated a racquet and signed kit, while Sheeran has donated a signed limited edition copy of his single Bad Habits.

Image source, Love All
Image caption,
American tennis player Coco Gauff gifted a pair of signed trainers

Sir Cliff has given handwritten lyrics to his 1958 debut hit Move It, a signed copy of his autobiography The Dreamer and a signed jacket that he wore during The Great 80 Tour 2021.

Image source, Love All
Image caption,
A signed autobiography donated by Cliff Richard will go on sale

Baltacha was born in Ukraine, but moved to England as a child with her footballer father Sergei, who played for Ipswich Town between 1988 and 1990.

He later transferred to St Johnstone in Scotland, where Baltacha grew up and trained with tennis coach Judy Murray, mother of Wimbledon title holders Andy and Jamie Murray.

The tennis star, who retired after the 2012 Olympics having suffered from a chronic liver condition since she was 19, settled in Ipswich and toured schools in the area to show children how to play.

Image source, Love All
Image caption,
Australian tennis player Lleyton Hewitt also donated a pair of signed trainers

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.