A12: Part-time signals planned for £53m upgrade
- Published
Traffic lights proposed as part of a £53m upgrade to the A12 in Suffolk could only be used at peak times, a council said.
Suffolk County Council said it was exploring part-time signals as part of improvements to the road between Seven Hills and Woods Lane, in Melton.
Original plans proposed adding traffic lights to all junctions apart from Seckford roundabout.
A public consultation on the plans is likely to be held next autumn.
Other developments in the plan include replacement of the pedestrian and cycle footbridge in Martlseham, a bus-only slip between the A12 and A1214, and a segregated pedestrian and cycle path on the new dualled section between the Dobbies and Seckford roundabouts.
If plans are approved, the two-year construction period is likely to start mid to late 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Richard Smith, Conservative cabinet member for transport strategy at Suffolk County Council, said the improvements were necessary, otherwise "the traffic would get much worse".
"Some of these roundabouts will benefit, the traffic flow will benefit, from having traffic lights," he said. "But we intend to have those as part-time."
If approved, the scheme would require around 15% of funding - about £8m - to come from local sources, which could include housing developer contributions or the county council's capital budget.
Keith Welham, transport spokesman from the opposition Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group, said investment needed to shift more towards cycling, bus and pedestrian provision.
"Widening roads and speeding up traffic through junctions will result in more traffic and produce congestion and safety issues elsewhere," he said.
"We should be spending £40m-60m on measures to attract people away from their cars."