Ed Sheeran says Covid symptoms were pretty gnarly
- Published
Ed Sheeran said he hoped he was getting over Covid after experiencing some "pretty gnarly" symptoms.
The singer-songwriter, who was co-presenting the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball, said he had "drunk a lot of water, slept a lot and had all the vitamins".
The Suffolk star revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
"I think I'm getting to the other side if it. The beginning of the week was pretty gnarly" he said.
His fourth album, =, was released at midnight but due to the effects of the virus, Sheeran said it was the first time he had not stayed up for a release.
"I tried but I was like 'You know what, I need some sleep', so I went to bed and got a good night's sleep and I was up bright and early," he said.
Sheeran was carrying out the co-presenting duties from his house near Framlingham after stating he would be doing many of his planned interviews and performances from home.
Before testing positive Sheeran had performed in London as part of the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
In a post on Instagram the musician said he was "self-isolating and following government guidelines".