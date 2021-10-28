New £1m Felixstowe beach village gets green light
A new £1m beach village featuring 27 beach huts is to be built at a seaside town after plans were approved.
Seashore Village will be constructed on land close to the promenade in Felixstowe in Suffolk.
As well as the huts, which will be for sale, there will be "pods" for community use and new toilets.
The village planned by East Suffolk Council will be funded by a combination of business rates, capital budgets and some external funding.
The site is currently home to a trim trail and volleyball area, which will be relocated further south and redeveloped to include a climbing wall, boules rinks and table tennis tables.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the beach village project was approved at the council's planning south committee on Tuesday afternoon, but it is not yet clear when work will start.
